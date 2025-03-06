RICHMOND, Va. -- The KLM Scholarship Foundation is preparing for its 15th Black & White Affair.

The KLM Scholarship Foundation is a non-profit organization established in 2002. Its purpose is to raise funds and distribute book scholarship awards. These scholarships are academic-based and target college students faced with financial obstacles.

Founder and CEO Kimberley L. Martin visited the studio to share more about the organization and event, along with community partner Cicely Crooks, 2024 KLM Most Valuable Volunteer Karen Wright and DJ Drake spinning tunes.

The 15th Annual Black & White Affair presented by the KLM Scholarship Foundation is Saturday, April 5 from 7 to 11pm at Richmond Marriott (500 E. Broad Street).

Click here for more information.