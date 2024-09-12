Watch Now
RICHMOND, Va. -- The Metropolitan Business League is hosting their 14th Annual Women Who Mean Business Summit happening at the Downtown Marriott in Richmond from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. on October 18, 2024. Joining us to share more about it is Dr. Darricka Alexander of the organization. For registration information and more, visit www.thembl.org.

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!

