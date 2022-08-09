Watch Now
14th Annual Citywide Back2School Rally

Posted at 11:53 AM, Aug 09, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- Northside Coalition for Children, Inc. has been an active part of our community for over 10 years. In just a few days they will be hosting their 14th Annual Citywide Back to School Rally. Joining us live in the studio is founder and director of the coalition Dr. Shonda Harris-Muhammed, Dr. Gail Towns, former School Board Member and former School Board Chair for Richmond Public Schools, and Sheriff Antionette Irving to share more.

Take part in the Northside Coalition for Children Citywide Back to School Rally Saturday, August 13th at LiberationRVA Church. Doors open at 9am for teachers and 10:15am for students and their families. For more information, visit the Northside Coalition for Children website.

