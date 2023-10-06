Watch Now
13th Annual Women Who Mean Business Summit

Posted at 2:17 PM, Oct 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-06 14:17:40-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Metropolitan Business League is hosting their 13th Annual Women Who Mean Business Summit happening at the Downtown Marriott in Richmond from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. on October 27, 2023. Joining us to share more about it is Dr. Darricka Alexander and Kelley Powell of the organization. For registration information and more, visit www.thembl.org.

