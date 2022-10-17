Watch Now
Joining us to share more about it is Dr. Darricka Alexander and Scottessa Hurte of the organization.
RICHMOND, Va. -- The Metropolitan Business League is hosting their 12th Annual Women Who Mean Business Summit happening at the Downtown Marriott in Richmond from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. on October 21, 2022. Joining us to share more about it is Dr. Darricka Alexander and Scottessa Hurte of the organization. For registration information and more, visit www.thembl.org or https://vimeo.com/751637997/061c529964.

