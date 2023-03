RICHMOND, Va. -- Award winning actress, storyteller, and Richmonder, Morgan Avery McCoy Harris stopped by our show to share more about her 10th Anniversary Celebration of “Evolution of a Black Girl”. Join in the celebration Sunday, March 26 at the Hippodrome Theater Richmond, VA. Tickets are $35 and only are available on eventbrite. Doors open at 3:00pm and the show starts at 4:30.

For more information on Morgan Avery McCoy Harris, visit her website .