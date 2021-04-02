10K KLM Scholarship Giveaway

RICHMOND, Va. --The KLM Scholarship Foundation is motivated to support educational institutions. Today Kimberley Martin, Founder and CEO of the KLM Foundation is here to share the information on their annual giveaway and how you at home can participate. Voting opens today, April 2nd and ends Friday, April 16th. The winner will be announced Live on Virginia This Morning, April 19th. For more information on the great work KLM does in the community, visit the KLM Foundation website.

