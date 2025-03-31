10 ways AI can make your life easier

RICHMOND, Va. -- Artificial intelligence is not just the future — it’s here now. But how do you know the best ways to incorporate it into your life for less stress, more productivity, to reclaim your brain and as a respite from negativity?

Jeremy Fain is the CEO of Cognitiv. He’s compiled a list of the top 10 ways to use AI to make your life easier.

Watch the video above to see his conversation about it with Virginia This Morning. And check out the full list below.

Top 10 ways to use AI in 2025 to lessen stress, be more productive, reclaim your brain, and create a respite from negativity by Jeremy Fain

1. AI Summarization : Don't just search for something online; use AI to find and summarize anything.



Don't have time to read those chapters for book club? Need to help your kid with a book report and haven’t read the novel yourself? Don't understand the new lingo kids are using today or don’t have time to hunt through all the links to find your answer? Use AI’s summary tools like Google AI Overview or ChatGPT to give a short and sweet explanation to help you understand the material in question!

2. Find Positive News . Today, news seems to be skewing negative everywhere. Use AI to find a happy news oasis.



Find news online that feeds the soul while counteracting negativity with inspiration and positivity. We suggest MorePositiv because who doesn't love a one-stop shop for happy news aggregated by an AI trained to only look for positivity?

3. AI and Cooking : You have a fridge full of food, with 30 minutes to make something, and are exhausted from the day; use AI.



Many AI tools will tell you what you can make with the ingredients you have. If you have a picky eater, food allergies, or prefer a type of cuisine, just tell AI, and it will work to provide answers that consider those needs.

4. AI Aids in Accessibility: AI makes the world more accessible.



Opt for a GMC or Toyota car with lane assist, autonomous driving, and predictive maintenance because we all know Grandma wants to keep driving.

AI phone functionalities - Using speak-to-text or text-to-speak makes mobile phones easier for the hearing and visually impaired.

Are you planning a vacation and need handicap-accessible options? Ask AI to suggest locations and activities so everyone can enjoy the holiday.

5. AI Can Provide a Positive Pause: Staying informed is essential, but studies show a rise in reported anxiety, depression, and stress levels, especially among individuals who heavily consume news, particularly on social media.



Use AI to take a positive pause from our current heavy news cycle and social media world. Ask AI to help you find a new hobby, a park to walk nearby, or a new coffee shop to check out - use AI to help you find something positive to do.

6. AI Assistants: Life is easier with help; we could all use an assistant. AI now gives us that power.



AI-driven virtual assistants, such as Siri, Google Assistant, Cortana, and specialized productivity apps, can help you manage your daily tasks more effectively. By delegating these tasks to AI, you can free up mental energy to focus on what truly matters to you.

7. Grow as a Person with AI: No more New Year, New You - at least alone.



With platforms like Coursera and LinkedIn Learning, and the power of AI, you can tailor your learning experience to suit your self-improvement goals. AI can act as your personal coach, teacher, and guidance counselor, providing support and guidance as you learn new skills at your own pace.

8. AI The Tutor: Whether you are helping your child with their homework or a college student working through a complicated math problem, AI can help.



No matter the subject, ask ChatGPT to walk you through how to understand the problem. It can even give you a step-by-step breakout if you ask.

9. AI, Your Next Financial Planner: Maybe you want financial freedom this year… that is an overwhelming mountain for some. AI has your back and wallet.



Apps like YNAB (You Need A Budget) use AI to help you manage your budget, track spending, and save more efficiently. These tools can reduce financial stress, provide insights into your financial health, and help you make better spending, saving, and investing decisions.

10. Make Professional Advancements: Want to make strides in your career? AI has the strength to get you there in a multitude of ways.

