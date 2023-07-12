Service is ‘hallmark, benchmark’ for The Event House in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond entrepreneur is expanding his services on the city’s Northside with an event space for weddings and events.

Bron Hansboro said The Event House at 1515 Chamberlayne Avenue is the premier destination for specialty event rentals, production and design services.

“I started as the Flower Guy Bron, which has given me the opportunity to venture off into several different avenues of service," Hansboro said. "And I reiterate service because that is the hallmark, the benchmark of what we do."

Hansboro said the new business allows he and his team to share their "passion and commitment" to the industry.

"More importantly than what your event looks like, it is about the journey to get there,” Hansboro added. “Having the things that you need and anticipating the needs before you get there. That’s what really makes us special. That’s my passion.”

