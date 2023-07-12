Summer of Space: Stellar summer experiences that are out of this world!

Skip the ship. Forget the flight. Cancel the car trip. Your perfect plans are in Richmond this summer and they are sure to be out of this world. That’s right, space lovers: three museums are collaborating to give your family the cosmic journey of a lifetime … without even leaving the state!

Thanks to space-themed touring exhibitions at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture, the Science Museum of Virginia and the Children's Museum of Richmond, Richmond has been transformed into a gateway to the galaxies. Each unique hands-on experience offers an exciting glimpse into otherworldly wonders and celestial objects, like the Moon, Mars and more. Let’s explore each stellar exhibition, starting with the past, working our way to the present and journeying into the future.

WTVR

“Apollo: When We Went to the Moon,” Virginia Museum of History & Culture

Take a trip to the Moon this summer through the Virginia Museum of History & Culture’s newest exhibition “Apollo: When We Went to the Moon.” Presented by the U.S. Space & Rocket Center, “Apollo: When We Went to the Moon,” immerses visitors into the epic story of manned space flight through a 7,000-square-foot exhibition, which is the largest to ever be displayed at the museum. The galactic exhibition chronicles the story of space exploration through the eyes of the astronauts, and the experiences of the 400,000 scientists, engineers and contractors who made our landings on the Moon possible 50 years ago.

The exhibition features an array of artifacts, interactive elements and powerful media presentations that capture both the excitement and turbulent nature of this pivotal era in our history. Visitors can touch a piece of the Moon; be transported to the Apollo 11 launch pad as part of an immersive audiovisual experience; leave their “footprints” behind as they walk across a virtual lunar surface; and climb aboard a full-scale reproduction of a lunar rover to experience how astronauts got around on the Moon.

“As home to NASA’s Langley Research Center and Wallops Flight Facility, Virginia was—and continues to be—central to the success of our piloted space missions,” said Andrew Talkov, Senior Director for Curatorial Affairs. “How the astronauts would get to the Moon and back, where they would land and the training they needed was, in large part, decided here.”

The museum collaborated with NASA Langley to present a special section of the exhibition called “From Virginia to the Moon,” featuring the stories of scientists, engineers, mathematicians and pilots in Virginia who helped pave the way to explore the Moon and beyond. Also highlighted are Virginia-born astronauts, including Leland Melvin, who is serving as the signature ambassador for the “Apollo: When We Went to the Moon” exhibition. Melvin has been lending his exceptional knowledge and experience to the museum for space history programming that will take place throughout the year.

Visitors interested in being launched into this one-of-a-kind space phenomenon can check out “Apollo: When We went to the Moon” through December 31, 2023.

Science Museum of Virginia Space: An Out-of-Gravity Experience

“Space: An Out-of-Gravity Experience,” Science Museum of Virginia

Suit up and strap in because the Science Museum of Virginia is offering an immersive space adventure with the touring exhibition “Space: An Out-of-Gravity Experience.”

“Space” features dozens of hands-on stations that let you explore the extraordinary environment of space, including the dangers humans face during their missions and adaptations engineers have developed to help them survive.

Learn about radiation, meteoroids and temperature extremes, and experiment with a vacuum chamber to determine if you can hear a bell in space. Explore the science of getting to space, such as the physics of the launch and the power needed on a spacecraft. Use a 16-foot drop tower to investigate how objects behave differently in a weightless environment. Control a robot arm to move a ball and put your hand in an astronaut glove. Experience how astronauts eat, sleep and even go to the bathroom.

You won’t want to miss the star of the show: a full-size orbiting mock-up of the U.S. Destiny lab module that lets you explore the sights, sounds and smells on board the International Space Station.

“It’s not if, but when, humans will construct a colony on Mars,” said Science Museum astronomer Justin Bartel. “This exhibition looks at what present and future scientific innovations will be needed and what considerations are involved in making that happen.”

At the end of the exhibition, you’re confronted with decisions involved in pioneering new worlds. Should humans pursue a future in space? What will the future of space exploration look like? Would you want to be on the first crewed spaceship to land on Mars? Go ahead, dream big when thinking about what the cosmic future might hold … and how you might fit into it!

“Space: An Out-of-Gravity Experience” is on display at the Science Museum through September 4. It was designed and developed by the Science Museum of Minnesota in partnership with the International Space Station Office of NASA's Johnson Space Center, the California Science Center and partner museums. The touring exhibition is presented locally by Markel.

Science Museum of Virginia Space: An Out-of-Gravity Experience

“Moon to Mars,” Children’s Museum of Richmond

Blast off with “Moon to Mars,” the newest exhibit at the Children’s Museum of Richmond (CMoR) Downtown location. “Moon to Mars” transports children to a world of possibilities in space travel. Little learners will be inspired by the current realities and future dreams of interplanetary travel.

With “Moon to Mars,” young explorers design and fly their own rocket, hover high above another planet in the Orion Spacecraft, experience what it feels like to walk in a reduced gravity environment and navigate the new terrain in the Lunar Rover. They also experience firsthand the diversity of talent and experience a team requires to make space exploration a reality.

“As we continue to expand our dynamic experiences for children and families in our community, we’re thrilled to bring a traveling exhibit for the first time in several years to the Children’s Museum of Richmond,” said Executive Director Danielle Ripperton. “’Moon to Mars’ gives our youngest citizens an introduction to space, maybe even sparking a life-long passion for space. It’s also a joy to partner with our friends at two local museums to build out the educational offerings for our community. Come explore with us this summer for an out-of-this-world experience!”

This brand-new traveling exhibit from the Omaha Children’s Museum is designed with support from NASA’s Deep Space Exploration systems at Johnson Space Center. It is on display through August 13.

Start your space exploration today by visiting summerofspace.com to get full details about each exhibition and museum. Because how do you ensure your summer is packed with fun? You planet!

