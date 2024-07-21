Watch Now
⛳Watch special coverage of State Open of Virginia

State Open of Virginia 2024 (Part 1)
Posted at 7:04 PM, Jul 21, 2024

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. -- WTVR CBS 6 broadcast special coverage of the State Open of Virginia at Independence Golf Club in Midlothian this weekend.

The tournament featured 144 players, a mix of top professionals from the Middle Atlantic PGA and top amateurs from the Virginia State Golf Association.

The State Open of Virginia special was broadcast on CBS 6 Sunday from 6 to 7 p.m. Coverage was also streamed on our Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV channels. Just search "WTVR Richmond" in your app store.

Watch a replay of the second and final rounds of the State Open of Virginia in the video player above.

