⛳Watch special coverage of State Open of Virginia

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. -- WTVR CBS 6 broadcast special coverage of the State Open of Virginia at Independence Golf Club in Midlothian this weekend.

The tournament featured 144 players, a mix of top professionals from the Middle Atlantic PGA and top amateurs from the Virginia State Golf Association.

The State Open of Virginia special was broadcast on CBS 6 Sunday from 6 to 7 p.m. Coverage was also streamed on our Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV channels. Just search "WTVR Richmond" in your app store.

