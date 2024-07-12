McFly your way to a radical 1980s night of fun at Science Museum of Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- If you haven't caught the buzz, Science on Tap is back! Visit the Science Museum of Virginia on Thursday, Aug. 1, at 6 p.m. for an epic 21+ night of 1980s-themed fun, including gnarly food trucks, brews, craft cocktails and more! Jump in your DeLorean and head over for a bodacious evening featuring your favorite 1980s music, movies and more!

Science Museum of Virginia

Each floor of the Science Museum will be decked out with programming themed around iconic 80s hits. Will it be Prince or The Police? Madonna or Queen? WHAM or Whitney Houston? You've got to be there to find out! Get ready for some righteous surprises and a rad night to remember! Plus, The Dome will be hosting an epic big-screen journey through 80s space flicks as their astronomer breaks down what Hollywood nailed and what they totally spaced on.

Costumes are a must, so whether you're going for preppy or punk, aerobics chic or aviator cool, Prince Akeem or Axel Foley, make sure you dress to impress. Tickets are capped to ensure an excellent guest experience, so it's crucial to snag your Science on Tap: 80s Night tickets early to avoid a major bummer.

DISCLAIMER: This story is sponsored by the Science Museum of Virginia, which is responsible for its content.