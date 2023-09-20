Science Museum of Virginia celebrates the opening of the Wild Kratts Exhibition in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — What two words will get children ages three through nine very excited? Wild Kratts!

And what touring exhibition is the Science Museum of Virginia hosting starting Saturday? “Wild Kratts®: Creature Power®!” But for critter lovers who can’t wait that long, the Science Museum is offering a sneak peek at the interactive exhibition Friday night during Science After Dark: Wildlife Wonders.

Based on the popular PBS Kids series, Chris, Martin, Aviva, Koki, Jimmy Z. along with the Tortuga, of course, are making a stop in Richmond via “Wild Kratts®: Creature Power®!” from September 23, 2023-January 21, 2024. Science After Dark: Wildlife Wonders takes place September 22 from 5 p.m. -8 p.m. Both the touring exhibition and the event activities are included with Science Museum admission.

“The Kratt brothers have spent decades inspiring children to investigate the world around them, to discover new information about animals and their habitats, and to appreciate the diversity in ecosystems across the globe. That all perfectly aligns with what the Science Museum has spent decades doing, too!” said Timshel Purdum, Virginia C. Ellett Deputy Director of Education at the Science Museum. “Kicking off the opening of a new exhibition with a Science After Dark has worked well for us in the past, and we know guests love the extra activities and excitement.”

Building on children’s natural interest in animals, “Wild Kratts®: Creature Power®!” transports future scientists to the Wild Kratts world, where creature adventures engage them in wide-ranging STEM experiences. Diverse and hands-on environments immerse children in explorations of animals, habitats, adaptations and more. Using an inquiry-based approach, they will use the powers of science to make investigations and observations, and apply what they learn to complete missions that help animals.

At Science After Dark: Wildlife Wonders, guests can activate their maker skills by designing a creature suit and power disk in The Forge, have an up-close encounter with Science Museum critters, play animal-themed games, build a bird beak to test their engineering skills, explore a worm world to understand composting, experience how blubber works and more.

“Wild Kratts®: Creature Power®!” is presented in both English and Spanish. The touring exhibition was created by Minnesota Children’s Museum in partnership with The Kratt Brothers Company Ltd.

