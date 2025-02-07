Business donates window and door to woman with cancer: 'I feel like I’ve been put back together'

RICHMOND, Va. — A woman diagnosed with cancer said she has a "crystal-clear vision" of her future thanks in part to a new window and door donated by Renewal by Andersen of Central Virginia.

“I feel like I’ve been put back together,” said Rhonda Cook, who had to leave her job to undergo treatment last year following her diagnosis.

Staffers championed the project as part of the company's ongoing fight against cancer after Rhonda and her husband, Terry, met with a design consultant.

Renewal by Andersen locations take part in United Against Cancer, a month-long initiative in partnership with the American Cancer Society, each October. Renewal by Andersen of Central Virginia and Renewal by Andersen of Roanoke donated more than $7,600 to the effort last year.

Supporting the Cook family allowed Renewal by Andersen of Central Virginia to expand the mission.

“When I learned of the situation [Rhonda and Terry] were going through and that they could not get approved for financing, I thought it was a great way to try to take care of their pressing need of a new gliding window and gliding door that needed to be replaced,” Renewal by Andersen of Central Virginia CEO Page Ewell said. “We wish them the best and we are glad we can assist in making their home a more comfortable and safer place for the family to live for years to come.”

Cook, who has completed her cancer treatments and returned to her work in real estate, found inspiration in the home improvements.

“The first thing I noticed was the crystal-clear way that I could see out of the window, and that made me feel like I had a crystal-clear vision of my future,” Cook said.