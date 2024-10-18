The awesome way Michael & Son's Pink Wave is raising awareness about breast cancer

RICHMOND, Va. -- Michael & Son Services helped spread the word during Breast Cancer Awareness Month with the company's annual Pink Wave on Thursday morning.

Jimmy Schools, a regional HVAC manager, said around 40 employees donned in pink and waving “Honk for Hope” signs gathered outside the company's headquarters along I-95 in Richmond.

"We're trying to bring attention to breast cancer," Schools said. "If we get people to maybe open up their wallet and donate some money to the cause, get more research... We'll hopefully save some people from breast cancer."

Schools said staffers will be wearing pink shirts and hats at every Michael & Son office location this October.

The annual event was a tribute to the mother of Michael and Son's owner and president Basim Mansour. She passed away from breast cancer in December 2007.

"We’d like to underscore the message of early detection and unwavering support," company officials said. "In our ongoing support of breast cancer awareness, we are partnering with INOVA Peterson's Life With Cancer."

A portion of the company's proceeds during October will be donated to INOVA Peterson's Life With Cancer to help in the fight against the disease.

