Kids receive free vision screenings at Children’s Museum of Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — More than 30 children received free vision screenings thanks to MEDRVA at Children’s Museum of Richmond last Saturday.

Six of those kids received referrals for further evaluation from MEDRVA.

Bao Le, MEDRA Foundation’s PreK-K Program Coordinator, said the results come in instantaneously.

Parents expressed their gratitude for the resources and list of recommended doctors.

Officials with MEDRVA said they have screened more than 400 children this school year. Roughly 13 kids were referred for further evaluation.

“Early detection is key as one in 20 children do have a mission problem,” Le said.

The mission of the MedRVA Foundation, which provides care and services to underserved communities, is to help people see the world.

