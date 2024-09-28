New 'MathAlive!' exhibition at Science Museum of Virginia adds sum fun to exploring mathematics

RICHMOND, Va. — How often do you think about math in your daily life? Do you find yourself going around in circles? Do things add up? A new touring exhibition at the Science Museum of Virginia aims to showcase ways math plays into music, sports, movies, games and more.

“ MathAlive! ” helps guests divide and conquer by showing them its connection to — and influence on — aspects of their daily lives, from athletics to hobbies to entertainment. More than 30 immersive, hands-on exhibits bring math to life by exploring a wide variety of concepts, including fractions, scale, percentages, shapes, dimensions, volume and more.

Science Museum of Virginia

“Math isn’t dry, rigid and complex,” said Timshel Purdum, Virginia C. Ellett Deputy Director for Education. “Even if math isn’t their strongest subject in school, elementary and middle school-age guests will enjoy exploring, interacting and experiencing the fun side of math in this exhibition.”

“MathAlive!” exposes guests to a diverse range of personalities, from skateboarders to computer scientists, as they reveal how they leverage mathematics to enhance their abilities. Throughout the exhibition, three animated BotZ characters use clever humor, quirky personality traits and clear communication to help guests relate to math and understand how it’s used in countless ways.

Science Museum of Virginia

“MathAlive!" was designed for future mathematicians aged 7–14, and is presented in both English and Spanish. Exhibition highlights include:



A 3D snowboard race where strategic board angles help guests win.

A 360-degree freeze-photo station in the style made famous in contemporary action movies.

A binary dance party and giant musical instruments.

An extreme weather forecasting station.

A cyber security game that navigates the realm of probability and statistics.

A build-your-own-skateboard station.

A robot rally where guests can navigate planets.

Science Museum of Virginia

“MathAlive!” is presented by Raytheon and produced by Evergreen Exhibitions in collaboration with National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the National Council of Teachers of Mathematics, MATHCOUNTS, the National Society of Professional Engineers, the Society of Women Engineers and MathMovesU.

“‘MathAlive!’ is inspiring, revealing the endless possibilities of math and the need for math in all we do,” added Purdum. “While designed for children, ‘MathAlive!’ also serves as a great reminder to adults that learning about math doesn’t have to stop when you leave school. Numbers don’t lie: this exhibition will make your Science Museum really count!”

Science Museum of Virginia

“MathAlive!” is on display through Jan. 12, 2025. It is included with Science Museum admission. The Science Museum is open Tuesday–Sunday from 9:30 a.m.–5 p.m.

Click here to learn more about “MathAlive!” at the Science Museum of Virginia.

DISCLAIMER: This story is sponsored by the Science Museum of Virginia, which is responsible for its content.