🏌️How to watch the State Open of Virginia

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. -- The second round of the State Open of Virginia tees off Saturday at Independence Golf Club in Midlothian.

The tournament features 144 players, a mix of top professionals from the Middle Atlantic PGA and top amateurs from the Virginia State Golf Association.

You catch watch LIVE coverage on CBS 6 and WTVR.com/LIVE2 Saturday and Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m.

Coverage will also be streaming on our Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV channels. Just search "WTVR Richmond" in your app store.

Or you can attend the tournament, which is free and open to the public, in-person at Independence Golf Club.