Herman Allen Plumbing, Heating & Cooling's Feel The Love campaign is helping Richmond families in need

RICHMOND, Va. -- Leonard Hopkins said he was thankful for a community program that provided his mother, who had a stroke and can't talk, with a new HVAC system.

Wesley Gauvin, with Herman Allen Plumbing, Heating & Cooling, shared how the company partnered with Lenox Industries for a national campaign called Feel The Love.

“Herman Allen Plumbing, Heating & Cooling is proud to again partner with Lennox Industries for the national Feel The Love campaign," a Herman Allen Plumbing, Heating & Cooling spokesperson said. "Through this initiative, we’re able to help someone in need and provide a free replacement HVAC system to include all labor and materials! This year we partnered with Rebuilding Together Richmond to find our deserving candidate to get them a working furnace and HVAC system before the cold weather arrives. We love being able to give back to our community and look forward to participating in this program for many years to come."

The installation for Leonard's mother, valued between $9,000 and $10,000, included a furnace, indoor coil, and outdoor AC unit.

