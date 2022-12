RICHMOND, Va. -- WTVR CBS 6 will once again broadcast the Dudley and Lanier Awards, a night of accolades for the best college football players and coaches in Virginia this Saturday evening following the Army vs. Navy game.

You can also watch the show on WTVR.com or on the CBS 6 News Streaming App.

Catch a replay of the broadcast in the video player above or streaming on our Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV channels. Just search “WTVR Richmond” in your app store.