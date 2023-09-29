Virginia designer launches DAKADA, 'really fun' handbag line

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Central Virginia designer has launched a nationally-acclaimed handbag line in the U.S.

Dina Alan, the CEO of DAKADA, described the handbags as unique, unusual and breathtaking.

"They're not like your typical handbag," Alan said. "They have a lot of different features. And what's so neat is the quality of the leather is outstanding."

Alan said she designs the chains and the hardware for the bags in Italy and Spain. Then they are assembled in the U.S.

"A lot of them you can take the chains off and then you've got your small handle. You can cross them over and wear them as a shoulder bag or as a crossover bag," Alan explained. "They're just really fun bags."

The bags come in range of sizes.

"Right now big bags are really in," Alan said. "But like with me, I always take a big bag and put my small bag in it. If I'm going out, I take my small bag out."

Alan said the bags are constructed from a variety of materials. Some are made from leather while others feature "top-of-the-line fabrics." Additionally, some of the bags are fur-trimmed.

"Everything is very unique and different," Alan said.

Click hereto learn more about DAKADA.