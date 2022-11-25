'Great stories about amazing people' abound in CBS 6 Original Storytelling Special Presentation

RICHMOND, Va. -- WTVR is proud to present our CBS 6 Original Storytelling Special Presentation, airing on Thanksgiving Day and on the CBS 6 News Streaming App.

"How many times do turn on the news and think, 'Oh, here comes another bad story,'" CBS 6 anchor Rob Cardwell asked. "Well, what a great opportunity to not tell good stories, but great stories about amazing people."

CBS 6 Sports Director Lane Casadonte, whose Beyond the Roster profiles air Thursdays, said he came to a simple realization a couple of years ago.

"I am so much happier covering college and high school sports," Casadonte admitted. "And almost always their stories are just as compelling as anyone that has made it to the highest level of any given sport."

For anchor Candace Burns, CBS 6 Original Storytelling and her Our RVA stories, give her the chance to spread positivity.

"I see it as a way of inspiring other people," she said. "I get to tell stories about people doing good things in the community.

Greg McQuade, the award-winning journalist whose Heroes Among Us profiles helped inspire subsequent CBS 6 Original Storytelling features, said so many people across Central Virginia are "making an impact on all our lives by doing the simplest acts. "

"The kids at the school might love this teacher, but you never hear about them," Cardwell, whose Building Better Minds features air Wednesdays, said. "And I get the opportunity to tell about them."

"What more could you want?" asked Senior Reporter Wayne Covil, who is celebrating 30 years at WTVR this December, said.

CBS 6 Gives — Mondays

Crime Insider Reopen the Case — Mondays

Problem Solvers Investigations — Tuesdays

Building Better Minds — Wednesdays

Our RVA — Wednesdays

Wayne's World — Wednesdays

Heroes Among Us — Thursdays

Beyond the Roster — Thursdays

I Have a Story — Fridays

You can also catch replays of the CBS 6 Original Storytelling Special Presentation this Thursday and Friday at 4 p.m. It will also air at 4 and 9 p.m. weekends on the CBS 6 Streaming App and WTVR.com/LIVE. Get the app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV. Just search "CBS 6 Richmond" in your app store.