New exhibition lets you explore the intricate harmony between mind and body like never before

RICHMOND, Va. — What makes you happy? Is it the rich taste of chocolate, the serenity of a long walk on the beach or the rush of skateboarding? No matter what brings you joy, the impact of happiness on the human mind and body is more universal than you might think. Discover this fascinating connection at "BODY WORLDS: The Anatomy of Happiness," a new exhibition making its North American museum debut at the Science Museum of Virginia.

This captivating exhibition aims to transform your understanding of our incredible anatomy and highlight its profound connection to well-being. Through a collection of one-of-a-kind, breathtaking specimens, you'll explore the fascinating science behind happiness and gain a deeper appreciation of how it influences our lives.

Science Museum of Virginia "BODY WORLDS: The Anatomy of Happiness"

Learn just how awe-inspiring the beauty of the human form truly is through hundreds of real specimens meticulously preserved by the science of plastination. This unique method, developed by scientist and anatomist Dr. Gunther von Hagens in 1977, halts decomposition and preserves anatomical specimens for scientific and medical education. Each full-body specimen requires about 1,500 working hours and typically takes around one year to complete. These captivating displays seamlessly blend art and science to highlight the profound connection between mind, body and well-being.

Explore the health benefits of practices such as tai chi and yoga, delve into the intricacies of muscle dynamics in sports like skateboarding and soccer, admire the grace and balance of figure skating and discover how music can enhance both your mood and physical health. Each specimen offers a dramatic and beautiful glimpse into human health and anatomy. All bodies featured in the exhibition were willingly donated to the Institute for Plastination to enhance your understanding of how our biological systems work.

Happiness is more than a fleeting emotion; it influences our movements, perceptions, sensations, moods and overall health. This exhibition is more than a stunning visual experience; it's an enlightening journey designed to inspire and deepen your understanding and appreciation of the human body's complexity, resilience and vulnerability. Dr. Angelina Whalley, curator of BODY WORLDS, developed this exhibition because she believes that knowledge about the human body and its functions should be available to everyone. When people understand how to make choices that positively impact their bodies, they will be more likely to choose a healthy lifestyle.

Transform your perspective on health and happiness with this unforgettable experience that is both visually engaging and mentally stimulating. Get inspired, stay curious and learn more about what makes us feel, think, move and live better. “BODY WORLDS: The Anatomy of Happiness” requires an additional ticket and is available by reserved timed entry. Don't delay: muscle your way to an amazing summer—get your tickets today!

