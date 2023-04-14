Watch Now
Watch replay of 2023 Excellence in Virginia Government Awards

Catch a replay of the 2023 Excellence in Virginia Government Awards, which aired on CBS 6 and the CBS 6 Streaming App Thursday, April, 13, 2023.
Posted at 11:06 AM, Apr 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-14 13:35:22-04

RICHMOND, Va. --- The L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs Excellence in Virginia Government Awards honors leaders in our community. WTVR CBS 6 broadcast the 2023 Excellence in Virginia Government Awards on CBS 6 and the CBS 6 Streaming App on Thursday, April 13 at 7:30 p.m.

You can enjoy the 2023 Excellence in Virginia Government Awards on CBS 6, the CBS 6 Streaming App and on WTVR:

  • Thursday, April 20  at 7:30 p.m.  
  • Saturday, April 29 at 11:35pm. 
  • Friday, May 12 at 7:30 p.m.  

You can also watch replay in the video player above and on demand on the CBS 6 Streaming App. Our app is available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV. Just search "CBS 6 Richmond" in your app store.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click hereto email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.

