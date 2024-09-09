Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

James Earl Jones, legendary actor and voice of Darth Vader and Mufasa, dies at 93

Jones is one of few entertainers to be a non-competitive EGOT winner, meaning he won each of the four major performing arts awards with one being an honorary award.
Jones is one of few entertainers to be an EGOT winner, meaning he won each of the four major performing arts awards. (Scripps News)
James Earl Jones
Posted
and last updated

James Earl Jones, the legendary actor and iconic voice behind Darth Vader in "Star Wars" and Mufasa in "The Lion King" has died. He was 93 years old.

Considered one of the best stage and screen actors in the business, Jones' career spanned more than 60 years, from his debut role as Othello to lending his voice in the 2022 Disney+ miniseries "Obi-Wan Kenobi."

He's one of few actors to be a non-competitive EGOT winner, meaning he'd won at least one of each of the major performing arts awards with one being an honorary award.

This is a developing story. Check back with Scripps News for updates.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
"Entertainment Tonight" on CBS 6

Watch 'Entertainment Tonight' weekdays at 7 p.m. followed by CBS 6 News at 7:30 p.m.