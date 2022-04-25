Watch
France's youngest president wins again, troubles and all

Gonzalo Fuentes/AP
French President and centrist candidate for reelection Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron leave after voting in Le Touquet, northern France, Sunday, April 24, 2022. France began voting in a presidential runoff election Sunday with repercussions for Europe's future, with centrist incumbent Emmanuel Macron the front-runner but fighting a tough challenge from far-right rival Marine Le Pen. (Gonzalo Fuentes; Pool via AP)
Posted at 7:51 AM, Apr 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-25 07:51:12-04

In just five years as France's president, Emmanuel Macron has gone from a young newbie in politics to a key world player and weighty decision-maker in the European Union.

In the two-person field, Macron defeated conservative candidate Marine Le Pen by a 59-41 margin. This was the second time the two faced each other in a presidential election. Macron defeated Le Pen five years ago by a two-to-one margin.

He has been deeply involved in efforts to end Russia’s war in Ukraine. And now he has won a second term, according to polling projections — the first French president to do so in a generation.

That's despite troubles like the yellow vest protests and the pandemic, and voter perceptions that he is arrogant and “president of the rich.” His unusual marriage to a woman 24 years his senior has drawn attention.

He paid an emotional tribute to his wife at his biggest campaign rally, calling Brigitte Macron the person “I care the most about.”

