PHOTOS: Tornadoes wrecking homes around South fueled by record highs

The Flatwood community center is seen damaged, in Flatwood, Ala. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. Tornadoes damaged numerous homes, destroyed a fire station, briefly trapped people in a grocery store and ripped the roof off an apartment complex in Mississippi and Alabama. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) AP Photo

This photo provided by Craig Ceecee shows a tornado shelter opened by the Oktibbeha County Emergency Management agency on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, in Starkville, Miss. Ceecee, a meteorologist at Mississippi State University, said the shelter is located in a dome-shaped multipurpose facility capable of withstanding 250 mph winds. (Craig Ceecee via AP) AP Photo

People walk through an area of destroyed structures in Flatwood, Ala. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. Tornadoes damaged numerous homes, destroyed a fire station, briefly trapped people in a grocery store and ripped the roof off an apartment complex in Mississippi and Alabama. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) AP Photo

Wes Garner's residence is damaged by fallen trees which also destroyed his shed and caused a gas leak following from Tuesday night's severe weather, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, in Eutaw, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt) AP Photo

Utility workers repair power lines in the aftermath from Tuesday's severe weather, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, in Eutaw, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt) AP Photo

A damaged mobile home where two people died is seen, in Flatwood, Ala. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. Tornadoes damaged numerous homes, destroyed a fire station, briefly trapped people in a grocery store and ripped the roof off an apartment complex in Mississippi and Alabama. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) AP Photo

Lightning brightens the evening sky in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. Area residents were provided a light show as severe weather accompanied by some potential twisters affected parts of Louisiana and Mississippi. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) AP Photo

Part of Patti Beeker's house is damaged as a result of severe weather in the area, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, in Eutaw, Ala. She woke her husband Steve just before a tree hit their house. Beeker quipped that she had been looking to renovate her kitchen, but not like this. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt) AP Photo

Sagewood Apartments is damaged from Tuesday night's severe weather, with the roof of one building torn off and much the second level destroyed, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, in Eutaw, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt) AP Photo

Sagewood Apartments are damaged from Tuesday night's severe weather, with the roof of one building torn off and much the second level destroyed, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, in Eutaw, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt) AP Photo

A vehicle races along a Jackson, Miss., street as lightning streaks across the sky, Tuesday evening, Nov. 29, 2022. Area residents were provided a light show as severe weather accompanied by some potential twisters affected parts of Louisiana and Mississippi. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) AP Photo

