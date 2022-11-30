PHOTOS: Tornadoes wrecking homes around South fueled by record highs
The National Weather Service says record high temperatures in Texas and Louisiana fired up the storm front that spawned tornadoes across the Deep South. The severe weather wrecked numerous homes, destroyed a fire station, ripped the roof off an apartment complex and killed two people when a tree crunched their mobile home. More than 50,000 customers have been without power. Authorities have opened a shelter for storm victims north of Montgomery, Alabama. The threat of destructive weather continued Wednesday in places near the Gulf Coast.
