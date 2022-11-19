PHOTOS: Dangerous lake-effect snow wallops northern New York state
Residents of northern New York state are digging out from a dangerous lake-effect snowstorm that had dropped nearly 6 feet of snow in some areas and caused three deaths. The Buffalo metro area was hit hard, with some areas south of the city receiving more than 5 feet by early Saturday. The inundation forced the NFL to move Sunday's game between the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns to Detroit from the Bills' home stadium in Orchard Park. The National Weather Service is forecasting snow showers through Sunday evening before mixing with rain on Monday.
Zaria Black, 24, from Buffalo, clears off her car as snow falls Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex) A man uses a snowblower to clear the sidewalk outside the Durham Memorial A.M.E Zion Church on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex) A person crosses Ellicott Street as snow falls Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex) A car drives by the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library as snow falls Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex) Cars drive along Ellicott Street as snow falls Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex) A snow plow clears snow from the road on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex) Cars covered in snow are seen downtown Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex) A car sits in a snowdrift Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex) A person walks through downtown in the snow Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)