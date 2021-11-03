Youngkin's lead shows how GOP may reclaim ground

RICHMOND, Va. -- While votes are still being counted in Virginia, Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin's strong showing in the governors' race is already being examined for how the GOP might reclaim ground in diversifying states.

Youngkin embraced former President Donald Trump just enough to win the GOP primary and rev up the party base.

But he was also able to target more moderate voters by talking about fiscal management and investing in schools while campaigning without Trump at his side.

Click HERE for the latest results in the Virginia election