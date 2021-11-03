Watch
Youngkin's lead shows how GOP may reclaim ground

Steve Helber/AP
Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin greets attendees during a rally in Roanoke, Va., Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. Youngkin will face Democrat Terry McAuliffe in the November election. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Glenn Youngkin
Posted at 12:23 AM, Nov 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-03 00:23:11-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- While votes are still being counted in Virginia, Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin's strong showing in the governors' race is already being examined for how the GOP might reclaim ground in diversifying states.

Youngkin embraced former President Donald Trump just enough to win the GOP primary and rev up the party base.

But he was also able to target more moderate voters by talking about fiscal management and investing in schools while campaigning without Trump at his side.

