Youngkin's 3-month gas tax holiday fails in Virginia Senate

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin‘s second push for a three-month gas tax holiday failed in the state Senate Friday, after lawmakers voted to pass it by for the day, effectively killing it.

The Republican-controlled House had signed off on the measure earlier in the afternoon with some support from Democrats.

The measure would have suspended the state's approximately 26 cents per gallon tax on gasoline from July 1 through Sept. 30. The amendment also included language to cap future gas tax increases. Youngkin has been calling for a gas tax holiday since he was on the campaign trail.

An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated the vote was to approve the gas-tax holiday. The vote was to pass by the bill for the day, effectively killing it. We apologize for the error.

Lawmakers were reviewing Youngkin's proposed changes to the Virginia budget during a one-day session after legislators sent the Republican governor a compromise spending plan on June 1.

He returned that budget with several dozen amendments, many of which were likely to face opposition in the Democrat-controlled Senate.

“The General Assembly spent months carefully crafting a biennial budget that serves Virginians and enjoys support from both parties," Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw tweeted Friday morning. "Eleventh-hour attempts to rewind legislative action serve no one.”

One of the first amendments taken up in the GOP-controlled House also faced opposition there.

House Republicans made a motion to shelve a proposal to create a new felony penalty for certain actions during demonstrations aimed at judges or other officers of a court. Youngkin put forward the proposed change after protests outside the northern Virginia homes of some U.S. Supreme Court justices in recent weeks.

The chamber also shelved a companion amendment that would have provided the Department of Corrections funding for the potential increase in prison bed space associated with creating a new felony.

House Appropriations Committee Chairman, Del. Barry Knight, R-Chesapeake, standing at left, explains budget amendments during the special session of the 2022 Virginia General Assembly, Friday, June 17, 2022, in Richmond, Va.

House Speaker Todd Gilbert said his caucus voted against it because “it was a unique procedural move that we thought required additional vetting.”

“We have to be very careful with the criminal law,” he said.

The House went on to agree to many other Youngkin amendments, including an amendment to limit the use of earned-sentence credits that allow inmates to reduce their time behind bars.

House majority leader Del. Terry Kilgore, R-Scott, left, talks with Del. Don Scott, D-Portsmouth, during the start of a special session of the 2022 Virginia General Assembly to consider budget amendments, Friday June 17, 2022, in Richmond, Va.

The chamber voted to expand the type of institutes of higher education that can partner with K-12 systems on so-called lab schools, an initiative the Youngkin administration says will help foster innovation in education.

And it signed off on adding language to the budget that would further limit when public funds can be used for abortion services. Currently, Virginia denies state funding to women who are eligible for Medicaid and seek abortions, except when the mother's life is at risk and in cases of rape, incest or severe fetal diagnoses. The amendment would eliminate the exception for incapacitating fetal diagnoses.

The House voted first on all the budget amendments because the legislation originated in that chamber. The Senate was expected to take them up late Friday afternoon. Both chambers must agree to an amendment for it to be approved.

Lawmakers were also expected to vote Friday on two nominees to fill vacancies on the Supreme Court of Virginia, House Majority Leader Terry Kilgore said. The two chambers have been at an impasse over the positions for months.

Friday’s meeting came as the governor and General Assembly inch toward a June 30 deadline to pass the two-year spending plan that would take effect July 1.

