Rep. Wittman wins reelection in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — Republican Rob Wittman wins reelection to U.S. House in Virginia's 1st Congressional District, the Associated Press projected.

Wittman has represented the 1st District since 2008, winning by at least 10 points in every election under the old maps.

A Republican has represented the district since the mid-1970s.

Governor Glenn Youngkin won the new district by a large margin in 2021, according to VPAP analysis.

The Cook Political Report lists the race as “solid Republican.”

Wittman defeated Democrat Herb Jones and Independent David Foster.

The new 1st District includes portions of Chesterfield, Henrico, and Hanover Counties, accounting for nearly 55% of the district's voters, according to VPAP.

The line now wraps from western Chesterfield, up to Henrico, and then shoots north and east to encompass a large swath of land out to the Chesapeake Bay, which was also part of the old 1st District.