With new maps, Spanberger, other candidates announce plans

AP Photo/Steve Helber/FILE
FILE- U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., smiles as she prepares to speak in Richmond, Va., Oct. 31, 2021. Draft maps for new congressional districts in Virginia would provide Democrats a strong chance to win six or seven of the state’s 11 seats, but they also draw Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger out of her Richmond-area district. (AP Photo/Steve Helber/FILE)
Posted at 1:41 PM, Dec 29, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia’s newly approved legislative maps are triggering a flurry of campaign announcements.

Candidates are gauging the new boundaries recently finalized through the once-a-decade redistricting process.

Among those making their plans public Wednesday was U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, who said she planned to seek reelection in Virginia’s competitive 7th Congressional District.

The boundaries have been substantially redrawn and shifted north, away from her home and largest base of support in suburban Richmond.

A wide range of GOP challengers had already filed paperwork or signalized their interest in running.

