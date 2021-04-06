Watch
Watch Virginia Democratic gubernatorial debate on CBS 6

Watch the Democratic debate for Virginia governor live Tuesday night at 7 p.m. and CBS 6
Posted at 4:08 PM, Apr 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-06 16:09:01-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- This November, Virginians will elect a new governor, and CBS 6 is giving you a chance to hear directly from the democrats who want to be chosen.

The five candidates seeking the democratic party nomination will debate on the campus of Virginia State University. The candidates include Lee Carter, Jennifer Carroll Foy, Justin Fairfax, Terry McAuliffe and Jennifer McClellan.

It will be moderated by CBS 6’s Bill Fitzgerald and News 3's Barbara Ciara from Norfolk will be a panelist.

‘The Democratic Debate for Governor’ will air live on Tuesday, April 6 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. You can watch it live here.

