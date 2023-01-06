How you can vote early in Virginia's special election

RICHMOND, Va. -- Early voting is getting underway for the February special election to decide the next 4th District Congressperson in Virginia.

Virginia state Sen. Jennifer McClellan (D - Richmond) and Republican Leon Benjamin are on the ballot to succeed the late A. Donald McEachin in Congress.

McEachin, a Democrat, succumbed to cancer weeks after winning reelection in November.

McClellan is a corporate attorney who’s represented parts of the Richmond area in the General Assembly since 2006.

"I have dedicated my life to making sure that a government by, of and for the people included all the people," McClellan said of her political philosophy.

Benjamin, a Navy veteran who has twice unsuccessfully challenged McEachin, said he wanted to be a bridge to help government move beyond party divisions.

"People need to know that they have a choice now," he said. "The Democratic Party has mismanaged so much in the Fourth District, and there is now a better choice, and we want to transcend party lines. We want to really get in help our education and help our economy."

"First day of in-person early voting at your local registrar's office is January 7, 2023," a message on the Virginia Department of Elections website read. "See who is on your ballot by viewing the candidate lists. Register to vote or apply for an absentee ballot online using the Citizen Portal."

The deadline to register to vote, or update an existing registration is February 14, 2023 (Voters may register after this date, through Election Day, and vote using a provisional ballot).

The deadline to apply for a ballot to be mailed to you is February 10, 2023. Your request must be received by your local voter registration office by 5:00 p.m.

The voter registration offices open for early voting on Saturday, February 11, 2022.

The last day of in-person early voting at your local voter registration office is Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 5 p.m.

The Special Election is scheduled for Tuesday, February 21, 2023

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

