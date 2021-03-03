Menu

Virginia is 10th state to pass domestic worker protections

WTVR
Posted at 11:17 AM, Mar 03, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- The Virginia General Assembly passed multiple bills providing protections and benefits for the state’s domestic workers.

House Bill 2032, introduced by Del.Wendy Gooditis, D-Clarke, extends employee protection laws to domestic service workers that allows them to file complaints regarding workplace safety.

The Commission of Labor and Industry would investigate such claims.

Domestic worker is defined as an individual paid either directly or indirectly for services of a household nature performed in or about a private home.

This includes jobs such as “companions, cooks, waiters, butlers, maids, valets and chauffeurs.”

The bill states that domestic work does not include jobs that are irregular or uncertain.

