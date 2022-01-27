Watch
Virginia bill to regulate explicit books in school libraries killed

AP Photo/Steve Helber
Virginia State Sen. Bill DeSteph, R-Virginia Beach, right, along with Sen. John Cosgrove, R-Chesapeake, left, look at the vote tally board during the Senate session at the Capitol Thursday Jan. 27, 2022, in Richmond, Va. A Virginia Senate committee killed legislation, sponsored by DeSteph, that would have required parental consent for students to check out sexually explicit books from school libraries. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Posted at 1:39 PM, Jan 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-27 13:39:47-05

FALLS CHURCH, Va. — A Virginia Senate committee has killed legislation that would have required parental consent for students to check out sexually explicit books from school libraries.

Republican Senator Bill DeSteph introduced the bill after parents across the state complained about library books that included graphic depictions of sex acts.

The issue animated Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s victory in November.

On Thursday, a Senate committee controlled by Democrats killed the bill. One moderate Democrat sided with Republicans but it still died on an 8-7 vote.

The committee will play a key role in determining whether Youngkin's education agenda can be enacted into law.

