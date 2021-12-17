Special election set for Jan. 11 to fill Virginia House seat

RICHMOND, Va. -- A special election is set for next month to fill the seat of a Democratic member of the Virginia House from Norfolk who is resigning his seat.

House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn issued a writ of election Friday initiating a special election that will be held Jan. 11 to fill the seat vacated by Del. Jay Jones in the 89th House District.

The deadline to file for candidacy for the vacancy is 5 p.m. on Dec. 22.

Jones announced Thursday that he would step down by year’s end. He mounted an unsuccessful primary challenge against incumbent Attorney General Mark Herring.

Jones says he expects to continue to stay involved in politics, but he wants to prioritize time with family.