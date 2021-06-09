Socialist Lee Carter among incumbents to lose in primary

MANASSAS, Va. -- Two-term socialist Democrat Lee Carter lost his bid for reelection to the Virginia legislature.

Carter lost Tuesday's primary election to challenger Michelle Lopes-Maldonado in a three-way race.

Carter represents the Manassas area in the General Assembly. He also ran for governor and finished last in that five-way race.

He is one of at least three Democratic incumbents to be knocked off in the primary.

The Associated Press declared Lopes-Maldonado the winner Wednesday, but Carter conceded Tuesday night.

In a series of tweets, he said the job had made him miserable and he plans to become a farmer.