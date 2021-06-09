Watch
Socialist Lee Carter among incumbents to lose in primary

Steve Helber/AP
Democratic gubernatorial candidate, Del. Lee Carter, D-Manassas, holds his baby girl, Charlotte, during an interview prior to the last primary debate in Newport News, Va., Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Carter faces four other Democrats in the primary June 8. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Lee Carter, Charlotte Carter
Posted at 1:44 PM, Jun 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-09 13:44:27-04

MANASSAS, Va. -- Two-term socialist Democrat Lee Carter lost his bid for reelection to the Virginia legislature.

Carter lost Tuesday's primary election to challenger Michelle Lopes-Maldonado in a three-way race.

Carter represents the Manassas area in the General Assembly. He also ran for governor and finished last in that five-way race.

He is one of at least three Democratic incumbents to be knocked off in the primary.

The Associated Press declared Lopes-Maldonado the winner Wednesday, but Carter conceded Tuesday night.

In a series of tweets, he said the job had made him miserable and he plans to become a farmer.

