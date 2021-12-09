Watch
Recount upholds GOP win in contested Virginia House race

Posted at 8:25 PM, Dec 08, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- A recount for a Virginia state House seat has upheld the Republican candidate’s victory in last month’s election.

The win cements what will be a 52-48 majority for the GOP when the chamber convenes in January.

A court-certified Wednesday that Republican A.C. Cordoza had defeated Democratic Del. Martha Mugler in the race for the 91st District in the Hampton Roads area.

Mugler is a freshman member who was elected in 2019. She requested a recount last month after the results showed her trailing by only 94 votes out of the 27,388 counted.

Virginia is one of only two states with a split legislature. The other is Minnesota.

