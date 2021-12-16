Norfolk delegate resigns from Virginia House

RICHMOND, Va. — A Democratic member of the Virginia House from Norfolk is resigning his seat.

Del. Jay Jones announced Thursday that he would step down by the year's end. Gov. Ralph Northam will call a special election to fill the heavily Democratic Norfolk-based district.

Jones mounted a serious but unsuccessful primary challenge against incumbent Mark Herring in the race for attorney general this year and was seen as a rising star in the Democratic party.

The 32-year-old Jones says he expects to continue to stay involved in politics, but he wants to prioritize time with his family as he and his wife prepare to welcome their first child.