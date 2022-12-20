Democratic voters met with long lines at Diversity Richmond for firehouse primary

RICHMOND, Va. — Democratic voters were met with long lines at one of two polling locations in Richmond on Tuesday afternoon as they prepared to chose a nominee in Virginia’s 4th Congressional firehouse primary to fill the seat left open by the late Congressman Donald McEachin.

State Senator Jennifer McClellan (D-Richmond), State Senator Joe Morrissey (D-Richmond), Former Delegate Joseph Preston and civils rights advocate Tavorise Marks were all on the ballot Tuesday.

Two of the candidates have voiced concerns over the small number of polling locations for the primary — with Marks even going as far as joining a lawsuit to overturn the results and calling it "voter suppression."

The lawsuit, filed by Richmond Attorney Paul Goldman a few days ago, claims the firehouse primary orchestrated by Virginia's Democratic Party is unconstitutional because it does not provide voters throughout the district easy access to the polls.

There are currently only eight voting precincts where Democratic voters can cast a ballot. Marks said that typically in an election for this Congressional seat, there are over 200 precincts open.

State Senator Joe Morrissey (D-Richmond) has also complained about the small number of voting locations.

But the number of polling sites and cold December weather didn't stop many from coming out to perform their civic duty.

One group of friends ventured to the polls early. Frances Dawkins, Janie Bagby, and Mary Dawkins have been friends for 20 years and rarely miss voting in an election together.

“We are neighbors, and we all stick together,” Dawkins said. “It’s worth it to come out and vote.”

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine and McClellan arrived at Diversity Richmond to vote at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday at one of eight polling locations across the district that stretches from Richmond to the North Carolina border.

CBS 6’s Brendan King asked Kaine and McClellan if they believed there are enough polling locations for voters.

“I think so. I wasn’t involved in setting that decision up, but they’re spread pretty well around the district,” Kaine responded. “Anybody who wants to vote there’s one that you can get to pretty easily.”

McClellan said her campaign is offering transportation to voters.

“Obviously the more we could’ve had the better, but I think under the circumstances of when the governor set the special, we are doing the best that we can. But we are going to make sure everybody who wants to vote gets to vote.”

Polls are open until 7 p.m.

Votes can be cast at the following locations on Tuesday. Click here for more information.

Brunswick Conference Center – 100 Athletic Field Rd, Lawrenceville, Virginia 23868

Dogtown Dance Studio – 109 W 15th St, Richmond, VA 23224

Diversity Richmond – 1407 Sherwood Ave, Richmond, VA 23220

IBEW Local 666 – 1390 E Nine Mile Rd, Highland Springs VA 23075

Tabernacle Baptist Church – 444 Halifax St, Petersburg, VA 23803

Meadowdale Library – 4301 Meadowdale Blvd, North Chesterfield, VA 23234

Surry Parks & Recreation Center – 205 Enos Farm Drive, Surry, VA 23883

Charles City Government Center – 10900 Courthouse Road, Charles City, VA 23030

The winner will go up against Pastor Leon Benjamin, who Virginia Republicans chose as their candidate on Saturday. Benjamin lost to McEachin twice in a heavily Democratic-leaning district.