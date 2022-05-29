Lawmakers reach deal on Virginia budget after months-long stalemate

RICHMOND, Va. – After weeks of negotiations behind closed doors between a handful of Virginia lawmakers, broad outlines of how the state plans to spend billions of tax dollars over the next two years have been announced.

Both parties were responsible for the months-long impasse — and now the agreement — as Republicans control the House and Democrats control the Senate.

The proposed budget plan includes some wins and losses for Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

WTVR CBS 6 confirmed the budget includes an increase in the standard deduction on state taxes, an elimination of the state portion of the grocery tax and a one-time tax rebate for taxpayers.

However, it does not include Youngkin's gas tax holiday plan.

The budget also includes money to fix Richmond's sewage overflow problem and an expansion of Interstate 64 near New Kent to three lanes.

Youngkin's office confirms the governor has been briefed on the plan.

Lawmakers return to Richmond Wednesday for a vote. Then Youngkin has a week to make changes.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch and Washington Post first reported news of the agreement.