Governor poised to sign bill removing mandatory masks in Virginia schools

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia students are poised to take one step closer to removing masks in school.

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin is scheduled to sign SB739 on Wednesday after the House of Delegates is expected to approve the bill.

The bill gives parents and students the ability to opt-out of mask mandates imposed by local school boards.

While the legislation initially would not have taken effect until July 1, the governor added an emergency clause to the bill that allowed it to take effect immediately upon passage.

He also added a provision giving school districts until March 1 to develop plans to comply with the law.

Youngkin sought to end the mask mandates on his first day in office last month by issuing an executive order. But that order has been bogged down in legal challenges from local school boards who argue it usurps their authority. After a judge issued an injunction barring Youngkin's order from taking effect, three Democrats in the state Senate combined with the 19 Republicans in the 40-member chamber to pass legislation ending the mandates.

The move to end the mask mandates in schools comes as several states across the country have begun making similar changes.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.