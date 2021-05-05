Watch
GOP governor race: Who's in first depends on who's in second

Steve Helber/AP
FILE - In this May 17, 2013, file photo, candidate for Governor of Virginia, Pete Snyder, center, gestures as he talks to delegates during the opening of the Virginia Republican convention in Richmond, Va. The GOP gubernatorial candidate will be chosen during the party's May 8 nominating convention. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Pete Snyder
Posted at 12:14 PM, May 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-05 12:14:56-04

FALLS CHURCH, Va. — The Republican candidates for governor in Virginia have found themselves in the unusual position of appealing to be the second choice of voters at the party's nominating convention on Saturday.

The convention is relying on ranked-choice voting, which requires delegates to rank the seven candidates from top to bottom.

Poor performers are eliminated and those votes are reallocated to second choices.

The top candidates are Amanda Chase, Kirk Cox, Pete Snyder and Glenn Youngkin.

With no clear frontrunner, candidates will need second-choice votes, and some are explicitly asking to be the delegates' No. 2.

