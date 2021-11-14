Youngkin to voters: ‘I want to say thank you’

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Virginia Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin is traveling the Commonwealth to thank voters who helped the GOP score major wins on Election Day.

Republicans won the race for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general, ending a 12-year streak of wins for Democrats in statewide races.

Youngkin spoke to the Henrico County GOP Saturday morning at what his team called a “thank you breakfast."

Party members said more than 300 people turned out to congratulate Youngkin.

The former private equity executive said now that he is governor-elect, he has 8.5 million bosses, which is the population of the state.

"Listen, I think gratitude is something that's lost in America today, and I want to say thank you,” Youngkin said. “We've been hired to go do a job, Winsome and Jason. But by the way, this is about Virginians coming together and really wanting results."

Youngkin spoke to WTVR CBS 6 anchor/reporter Jake Burns in an exclusive interview that will air on CBS 6 News after “CSI: Vegas” Sunday night.

The governor-elect will address criticism that from advocacy groups worried that his administration will roll back discrimination protections. Additionally, Youngkin will discuss the failures of the Virginia Employment Commission and the parole board.

