'Election integrity' becomes key buzzword in VA GOP race

Steve Helber/AP
FILE - In this May 17, 2013, file photo, candidate for Governor of Virginia, Pete Snyder, center, gestures as he talks to delegates during the opening of the Virginia Republican convention in Richmond, Va. The top GOP contenders for governor in Virginia say “election integrity” is a high priority. The candidates say change is needed to restore credibility to the voting process, whether that involves tightening voter ID laws, making the Department of Elections politically independent, or cleaning up voter rolls. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Pete Snyder
Posted at 12:22 PM, Apr 02, 2021
FALLS CHURCH, Va. -- The top GOP contenders for governor in Virginia say “election integrity” is a high priority.

The candidates say change is needed to restore credibility to the voting process, whether that involves tightening voter ID laws, making the Department of Elections politically independent, or cleaning up voter rolls. State Sen.

Amanda Chase continues to push the false claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump.

But candidates Kirk Cox, Pete Snyder and Glenn Youngkin discuss the issue more generically.

Political analysts say using the phrase “election integrity” gives GOP candidates a talking point that links them to Trump without invoking his name.

