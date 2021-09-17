Early in-person voting begins in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Early in-person voting in Virginia’s general election has begun.

Friday is the first day of a 45-day period when voters can cast ballots in-person before Election Day at a local registrar's office or satellite voting location. Voters are casting ballots for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, the House of Delegates and in local races.

Voters must bring identification, but the list of acceptable IDs includes driver’s licenses, military IDs, voter confirmation documents and other government documents with the voter’s name and address.

The last day to register to vote or update your registration is Oct. 12. Absentee ballots must be requested online, by fax or mail by Oct. 22.

The last day for early in-person voting is Saturday, Oct. 30, and the general election is Tuesday, Nov. 2.

