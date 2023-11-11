Del. Don Scott to become Virginia's first Black Speaker of the House

RICHMOND, Va. -- Del. Don Scott (D - District 88) is slated to become the first African American speaker in the 400-plus year history of the Virginia House of Delegates after Tuesday's victory for Democrats.

The House Democratic Delegates and Delegates-elect, which met Saturday to elect caucus leadership, picked Scott to be nominated as speaker.

"Scott’s personal story – one of resilience, second chances, and historic firsts – reflects that of many Virginians and people across the nation," Virginia House Democratic Caucus Communications Director wrote.

Steve Helber/AP Virginia Del. Don Scott, Jr., applauds visitors on the floor of the Virginia House of Delegates at the Capitol, Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Richmond, Va.

Scott, who is currently House Minority Leader, said he was humbled to be selected.

"It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve as the House Democratic Leader and I look forward to bringing that passion to the Speaker’s office," Scott said. "Virginia voters sent a resounding message on Tuesday that they wanted a Commonwealth that moved forward and that is exactly what I intend to do as your next Speaker."

Scott previously said he thought all Virginians could be proud of the historic moment.

"To see that this would be the first time that a Black person would hold the gavel in the House of Delegates and it would be me, it's an honor and I think all of the Commonwealth of Virginia, whether you're Republican or Democrat, can be proud of this day," Scott said.

Local News Disappointed, but optimistic: Governor Youngkin moves forward after Election Day Sarah Rankin Associated Press

Additionally. Del. Charniele Herring (D - District 46) is set to return as majority leader and Del. Kathy Tran (D - District 42) was selected to serve as caucus chair. She will be the first member of the AAPI community to serve in that position.

Democrats kept control of the state Senate and took control of the House of Delegates during Tuesday's election following a months-long campaign that saw voters drawn to their message including protecting abortion access.

Republicans and Gov. Glenn Youngkin talked about Virginia passing a 15-week abortion ban, with exceptions.



Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.