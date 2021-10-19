Dominion Energy CEO addresses money donated to political action committee

RICHMOND, Va. -- Dominion Energy CEO Bob Blue said the company's political action committee donated money to a secretive PAC that attacked Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin and that because the company "failed to properly vet" that PAC, Dominion is asking for the money back.

Blue's statement came after an investigation by the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

The RTD reported Dominion donated $200,000 to a PAC that appeared to be aligned with Democrats and attacked Youngkin on gun-related issues.

The ads - run by the Accountability Virginia PAC - have been airing online and on social media and question Youngkin's commitment to the Second Amendment.

In a letter to employees, Blue said the company would learn from this, implement lessons learned going forward, and would not be donating to organizations of that nature in the future.