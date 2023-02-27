Del. Lamont Bagby wins primary, will face Stephen Imholt in special election for McClellan's Senate seat

RICHMOND, Va. -- Del. Lamont Bagby has won the Democratic firehouse primary Sunday for Virginia's 9th Senate District with more than 70% of the vote, according to the Democratic Party of Virginia.

The primary came just a matter of days after former Senator Jennifer McClellan was elected to Congress, winning the seat held by the late Congressman Donald McEachin.

Polling locations included Virginia Union University, which saw hundreds of voters cast their ballot.

"It's a lot of work to find a site, on such short notice," said Elain Summerfield, a volunteer with the Richmond City Democratic Committee.

✅🇺🇸 Del. Lamont Bagby has WON the SD-09 Democratic firehouse primary



Lamont Bagby – 4,726 (72.43%)

Alexsis E. Rodgers – 1,375 (21.07%)

Dawn Marie Adams – 424 (6.50%)



Three candidates were vying for McClellan's old spot: Del. Lamont Bagby, Del. Dawn Adams, and party activist Alexsis Rodgers.

According to the Virginia Democrats, as of 2 p.m. Sunday, nearly 3,400 Democrats already cast their ballot.

"We know that the people are energized, We know that people want to use their voice through their vote," Summerfield said.

The Republican Party was set to canvas Sunday afternoon at a location on West Cary Street, where voter Mary Grace Boyle was hoping to meet a potential candidate.

"It's every citizen's duty to get to know them and make a conscious choice of the best person that you think will do the job, and represent your values," Boyle said.

The GOP canceled the canvas, confirming Stephen Imholt, who ran for the House of Delegates in 2015, as the Republican nominee.

"It's crucial that Republicans retake the Senate of Virginia in order to fulfill Governor Youngkin's vision for rejuvenating the spirit of Virginia. Republicans across the 9th Senate District stand with Steve and will work at his side to ensure that Virginia is the best place in the nation to live, work, and raise a family," said Republican Party of Virginia Chair Rich Anderson.

Each party must nominate a candidate by Monday. A special election between the parties will be March 28.

